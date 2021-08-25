Here’s what we recommend: If you’ve always lived in a single-family home but are considering moving to a new state, you should rent for your initial time in the area, so you can experience much of the community before you buy a place. At the end of the rental period (anywhere from two months to two years, you might decide to rent close by or buy a home in a different neighborhood entirely. If you’re moving to a location where you have family (that you like, like your sibling) nearby, you’re familiar with the area, and you can afford it, then you may just want to start looking immediately for a home to buy.