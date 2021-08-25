Union leaders say Nabisco is seeking unnecessary contract concessions at a time when snack demand is high. They are also raising concerns over two recent factory closures in Georgia and New Jersey, which the union says is part of a broader campaign by Nabisco to move its low-wage factory jobs to Mexico.
Workers “are telling Nabisco to put an end to the outsourcing of jobs to Mexico and get off the ridiculous demand for contract concessions at a time when the company is making record profits,” BCTGM president Anthony Shelton said in a statement recently.
Nabisco’s parent company, Mondelez International, published a statement saying the company had negotiated in good faith but that its offers were turned down by the union. The company denies that any jobs went to Mexico as a result of its recent factory closures.
“Our goal has been — and continues to be — to bargain in good faith with the BCTGM leadership across our U.S. bakeries and sales distribution facilities to reach new contracts that continue to provide our employees with good wages and competitive benefits, including quality, affordable health care, and company-sponsored Enhanced Thrift Investment 401(k) Plan, while also taking steps to modernize some contract aspects which were written several decades ago,” the company said in a statement.
The strikes come at a time when businesses across the country are experiencing a protracted labor shortage, strengthening the hand of employed workers. It also coincides with spiking commodity prices that have padded the coffers of snack-makers like Nabisco, which reported a 12 percent gain in revenue for the most recent quarter.