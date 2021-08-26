Montgomery Mall, which has more than 40 restaurants, a movie theater and a bowling alley in addition to shops, is being renovated. The Montgomery Mall Transit Center includes seven bus routes, many of which provide access to three Metrorail stations.
The Rae at Westlake is adjacent to the Capital Beltway and next to the Interstate 270 spur and is within walking distance or a short drive to several major Bethesda employers, including the National Institutes of Health, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Marriott and Lockheed Martin.
Construction started in June. The project was designed by KTGY, an architecture and interior design firm, for developer Foulger-Pratt. Sustainable elements of the building include more than 7,000 square feet of “green” roof and 5,000 square feet of bioretention, which uses soil and plants to remove contaminants from storm water around the perimeter of the building.
The apartments will include a mix of studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom plus den and two-bedroom floor plans with 486 to 1,157 square feet. Planned amenities for residents include a swimming pool, a club room, a co-working lounge, a fitness center, a dog run, a pet spa and a courtyard with grills, hammocks and an outdoor fireplace.
The Rae at Westlake is designed to meet the needs of price-sensitive renters who want to live within walking distance of shops and restaurants, according to Foulger-Pratt.
Leasing is anticipated to begin during the second quarter of 2023 and residents are expected to move into the Rae at Westlake during the third quarter of 2023. Rents have yet to be determined.
For more information and updates, click here.
Read more in Real Estate: