Stocks were on a tear for much of the week as more vaccine mandates were imposed, covid-19 cases fell in some areas and government spending plans moved forward in Congress. Equities slid Thursday after a bomb attack in Afghanistan and some Fed officials made hawkish comments. They bounced back Friday on the dovish tone of Powell’s virtual speech at the Kansas City Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium. He said that tapering of asset purchases could begin this year and would be separate from interest rate hikes.
“We’re in an economy that continues to move forward, that’s still on an expansion path — despite delta, despite what’s going on in Afghanistan, despite the wrangling in Congress,” said Kevin Caron, senior portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors.
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News