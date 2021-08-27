Thinking of fighting your firing? Unless you can find an attorney to take your case on contingency, be prepared to come up with the money for a lawsuit that could take years to litigate. Some workers in the Houston Methodist firings sued over the hospital system’s vaccine mandate. The case was dismissed, with the judge writing: “Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the covid-19 virus. It is a choice made to keep staff, patients and their families safer.”