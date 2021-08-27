Massimiliano Roveda, who runs the Italian commercial underwriting division at Zurich Insurance, does not consider himself old at 43, but he’s acutely aware of generational differences. “Up to now in my career, I’ve been in an environment that’s quite reserved and based on [hierarchy],” he said. “I struggle to talk to people who are much more senior than me.” But industry norms are evolving and Roveda wanted to stay current. So he joined Zurich’s intergenerational mentoring program. His partner, 27-year old Suzy Batey, is significantly his junior in the company but has no qualms about calling management with questions or concerns. “How Suzy creates a business relationship with senior people helps me reposition myself and my mind-set,” Roveda said.