Tesla founder Elon Musk, who moved to Texas last year, has told investors he expects the company’s energy business to one day rival its auto manufacturing, according to Bloomberg. He wants to turn Tesla into multifaceted clean energy company, and purchased the financially strapped solar panel provider Solar City to forward those ambitions.
For Texas, any significant expansion by Tesla could help diversify the state’s energy mix, which is dominated by oil and gas. The limitations of the state’s light-touch regulatory environment were put on display earlier this year when a cold snap knocked out power for weeks across the state.