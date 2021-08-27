Tesla wants to sell power directly to Texas households, according to an application filed with state regulators by its new Tesla Energy Ventures subsidiary.

The venture, first reported by Texas Monthly, comes as Tesla already is constructing large energy storage facilities, including one near Houston, that could function on the scale of an energy utility. But its Aug. 16 application with the Texas Public Utility Commission signals its intent to become a retail electricity provider.

Tesla founder Elon Musk, who moved to Texas last year, has told investors he expects the company’s energy business to one day rival its auto manufacturing, according to Bloomberg. He wants to turn Tesla into multifaceted clean energy company, and purchased the financially strapped solar panel provider Solar City to forward those ambitions.

For Texas, any significant expansion by Tesla could help diversify the state’s energy mix, which is dominated by oil and gas. The limitations of the state’s light-touch regulatory environment were put on display earlier this year when a cold snap knocked out power for weeks across the state.