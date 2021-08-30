A transmission-line tower in Avondale, across the Mississippi River from Harahan, La., and just upstream from New Orleans, collapsed Sunday in the ferocious winds.
As powerful as the storm was, the damage it wreaked on Louisiana’s power grid was yet one more example of the weaknesses of the country’s electricity systems. Coming on the heels of extensive blackouts in Texas last winter and in California last summer, Sunday’s failures demonstrated a lack of resilience and backup capacity in the nation’s grid.
The Sewer and Water Board of New Orleans said it had lost power and was relying on its own generators to try to keep pumps working to drain storm water out of the city and drinking water in.
But it said many or all of its 84 sewage pumping stations were also without power. The agency said late Sunday it was trying to determine whether backup power could be available.
All told, more than a million customers were without power in Louisiana Monday morning, including 176,000 in Orleans Parish.
The failure of the transmission lines feeding Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes, as well as parts of St. Charles and Terrebonne parishes, comes as nation is grappling with a stressed and over burdened electrical grid. In Texas, the grid was pushed over the edge by frigid weather; in California by sweltering temperatures. Now, on Sunday, high winds have done the damage.
The Biden administration’s infrastructure bill, as passed by the Senate and awaiting a House vote, includes about $10 billion to $12 billion for transmission lines, out of about $73 billion for a “clean energy” grid.
But the focus has been on improving the delivery of power over long distances; a local catastrophe like the one in New Orleans is a different issue. Some advocates say that particularly in urban areas electric power lines should be buried underground as a means of protection.
As market forces have driven utilities and power providers to seek economies, resilience and redundancy have suffered. That has meant lower costs for consumers but greater risk of serious disruption when things go wrong. Last May the Colonial Pipeline system, stretching from the Gulf Coast to New Jersey, shut down for six days because of a cyberattack; with no backup, it meant that cities in the interior South such as Atlanta and Charlotte were hit with widespread gasoline shortages and panic buying.
In 2008, when Hurricane Gustav hit Louisiana, 13 of 14 transmission lines feeding New Orleans were knocked out of service. Since then, the number of lines has been reduced almost in half, and none were able to stay in operation.
Even after the transmission lines are repaired, Entergy must still restore the local wires that feed homes and businesses, also knocked down by the hurricane.