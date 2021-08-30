“The whole discourse in the last two days around the country is, ‘You’re dumb if you don’t evacuate,’” Nicholson said. “And people from Louisiana are having to explain that not everyone can pick up their stuff and go somewhere else for a month. For the people that I know, they say, we have a sense of community here and we’re all willing to help everyone out. I have friends who live downtown and they’re saying, ‘we have a generator, everyone is welcome to come hang out here, even if it’s just to get air conditioning for five minutes.’ Since we’re all here together, we’re going to make it through this together.”