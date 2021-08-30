The failure of communications equipment during Ida highlights lessons learned during Hurricane Katrina. That storm knocked out 38 911-call centers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. More than 1,000 cellphone sites went down and an estimated 20 million telephone calls did not go through the day after Katrina hit, according to a later inquiry by the Federal Communications Commission. “The entire communications infrastructure on the Mississippi Gulf Coast was destroyed,” said a 2006 report from a special House bipartisan committee that investigated the response to Katrina.