Let us start with that big, probably stainless-steel elephant in the room: designing cabinetry around your refrigerator. In design, unless there is a specialty appliance that you want to show off, we try to minimize the interruption of appliances across a kitchen, so it is still desirable to “contain” fridges as much as possible. (Sometimes, with certain appliance/cabinetry manufacturers, even to the extent of paneling the front of the appliance to match the cabinetry for a remarkably seamless integration.) However, it is now recognized that your cabinetry will outlast your appliances, so the industry — kitchen design as well as appliance manufacturers — shifted to learn from past mistakes.