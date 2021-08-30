For example, the townhouse at 422 Cranes Roost Court in Annapolis, Md., priced at $375,000, has 2,156 square feet of living space. The median sales price in Annapolis was $502,500 in July, according to Bright MLS. Monthly homeowner association fees for this townhouse are $125 and annual property taxes are $3,558.
Built in 1986 in the Woods Landing community, this end-unit townhouse has two levels with three bedrooms, a home office or den and three bathrooms. The main level has hardwood floors, an open living and dining area and cathedral ceilings. The living room includes a fireplace, and a powder room is nearby. The kitchen, which has room for a casual dining table, has stainless-steel appliances, dark wood cabinets, white Corian counters and tile flooring. The primary bedroom, which is on the main level, has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a double-sink vanity and a whirlpool tub.
The aboveground lower level has sliding glass doors to a wraparound deck with a view of woods. In the winter, the Little Magothy River is visible. The lower level has a family room, two bedrooms, a den, a laundry room and a full bathroom. An assigned parking space comes with the townhouse.
The community includes a walking trail along the river, tennis and basketball courts, a dog park, a picnic area, a playground and storage for boats and trailers. Woods Landing is about eight miles from downtown Annapolis.
Assigned schools include Windsor Farm Elementary, Severn River Middle and Broadneck High. The elementary school is rated above average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in Maryland and the middle and high schools are rated average. For more photos, click here.
