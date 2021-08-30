Well, those same electronic communications and digital records show that you paid off your mortgage. Once you’ve made your final payment, the lender will send you a final statement showing that your account balance is zero. The lender will also send you a document that gets recorded or filed releasing the lien of the mortgage or trust deed. Between the release and the account statement, it’s unlikely that your lender or any other could go after you for the nonpayment of the debt owed.