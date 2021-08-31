After a final vote late Tuesday by the South Korean National Assembly, the legislation now awaits the signature of President Moon Jae-in to become law.
In a statement to The Washington Post, Apple said the passage of the law would decrease user trust in App Store purchases, jeopardizing the business opportunities for the nearly 500,000 registered developers in Korea. “The proposed Telecommunications Business Act will put users who purchase digital goods from other sources at risk of fraud, undermine their privacy protections, make it difficult to manage their purchases, and features like ‘Ask to Buy’ and Parental Controls will become less effective,” the company said.
Google said in a statement that “we worry that the rushed process hasn’t allowed for enough analysis of the negative impact of this legislation on Korean consumers and app developers.”
But tech critics see the legislation as a necessary guardrail protecting consumers and businesses from anti-competitive gatekeeping. Match Group, a proponent of the law and a member of a coalition of developers pushing for policy changes, said in a statement: “Today’s historic action and bold leadership by South Korean lawmakers mark a monumental step in the fight for a fair app ecosystem.”
The move comes as the debate over big tech’s power continues to heat up. Last week, Apple announced that it would enact major changes to its App Store as part of a proposed settlement with developers who maintain that Apple’s pricing tiers and lack of payment options outside of its own were monopolistic. Apple said it will allow developers to inform its iPhone and iPad customers about ways to pay for their services beyond the official App Store. The new policy would also expand the types of prices that developers can offer for subscriptions, in-app purchases and paid apps, among other initiatives.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), an original sponsor of a Senate app store bill introduced earlier this month that is similar to the South Korean law, said the latest policy move “builds on our growing momentum to implement serious reforms.”
“Mobile technologies have become essential to our daily lives, and now just two app stores wield incredible power over which apps consumers can access and how they access them,” she said in a statement Tuesday. “When you see this same issue arising all over the world, it is even more obvious that we need to take action.”
Rep. David N. Cicilline, (D-R.I.), who co-sponsored the companion app-store bill in the House applauded the South Korean legislation. “It is clear that momentum is building around the world to rein in abusive and anticompetitive practices by dominant online platforms, including in the mobile app economy,” he said in a statement.