After a final vote late Tuesday by the South Korean National Assembly, the legislation now awaits the signature of President Moon Jae-in to become law.
In a statement to The Washington Post, Apple said the passage of the law would decrease user trust in App Store purchases, jeopardizing the business opportunities for the nearly 500,000 registered developers in Korea. “The proposed Telecommunications Business Act will put users who purchase digital goods from other sources at risk of fraud, undermine their privacy protections, make it difficult to manage their purchases, and features like ‘Ask to Buy’ and Parental Controls will become less effective,” the company said
But Apple’s critics see the legislation as a necessary guardrail protecting consumers and businesses from anti-competitive gatekeeping. Match Group, a proponent of the law and a member of a coalition of developers pushing for policy changes, said in a statement: “Today’s historic action and bold leadership by South Korean lawmakers mark a monumental step in the fight for a fair app ecosystem.”
Google did not respond to a request for comment.
The move comes as the debate over big tech’s power continues to heat up. Last week, Apple announced that it would enact major changes to its App Store as part of a proposed settlement with developers who maintain that Apple’s pricing tiers and lack of payment options outside of its own were monopolistic. Apple said it will allow developers to inform its iPhone and iPad customers about ways to pay for their services beyond the official App Store. The new policy would also expand the types of prices that developers can offer for subscriptions, in-app purchases and paid apps, among other initiatives.