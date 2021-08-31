But residents and aid workers say it will soon become clear that Ida’s danger extends well beyond the inundation and strewn debris. The near total failure of the region’s energy grid could remain offline for weeks in the midst of a sweltering southeastern summer. Cars will run out of gas. Generators will shudder without more fuel. Cellphone batteries will expire. Water treatment systems will buckle without a reliable power system. Residents face perilously hot conditions with little respite.
Electric utilities reported more than 1 million Louisiana customers without power Tuesday morning; 789,000 of those are customers of the state’s largest provider, Entergy. In Mississippi, 60,000 customers are without service, including 25,000 from Entergy. The company said Monday that residents in the hardest-hit areas could expect to wait as much as three weeks to have electricity restored.
Entergy said Monday that 216 substations, 207 transmission lines, and more than 2,000 miles of its transmission lines were out of order in Louisiana and Mississippi.
“Really what we’re looking at is how you sustain a large population in New Orleans when it’s very hot, very humid and there’s no power or food,” said Nate Mook, chief executive of relief agency World Central Kitchen, which is preparing to serve 50,000 meals per day in New Orleans for weeks on end. “We’re looking at a really difficult situation that is more dangerous than the actual storm impacts. If the energy company isn’t able to get the power back on in a week, imagine.”
Entergy chief executive Deanna Rodriguez warned Monday that residents should be "prepared for the recovery to take some time.” The company dispatched 20,000 workers to southeast Louisiana to assess the damage, though a local union official told The Washington Post that it could take days to fully realize the extent of the work necessary to get the region back on line.
In the meantime, much of the state has turned to generators for power, officials and residents said. Neighbors are letting one another charge cellphones in each other’s homes, pick up ice to keep food from spoiling in idling refrigerators or step inside for some deep breaths of cool air.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has deployed more than 200 generators to Louisiana and expects to send more, President Biden said Monday. “We’re doing all we can to minimize the amount of time it’s going to take to get power back up for everyone in the region,” he said.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan issued emergency waivers for Louisiana and Mississippi for provisions of the Clean Air Act to shore up fuel supply lines.
“We are facing a period of high temperatures and humidity in the region and people will need shelter and air conditioning,” Rep. Troy Carter (D-La.), who represents, Orleans and Jefferson parishes, along with several others along the Mississippi River, said in a statement. “Generators can help fill the gap, especially for the most vulnerable sites like hospitals and nursing homes, but our top priority after search and rescue must be reconnecting Louisiana back to the grid as well as addressing damage to property and businesses.”