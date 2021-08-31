“We are facing a period of high temperatures and humidity in the region and people will need shelter and air conditioning,” Rep. Troy Carter (D-La.), who represents, Orleans and Jefferson parishes, along with several others along the Mississippi River, said in a statement. “Generators can help fill the gap, especially for the most vulnerable sites like hospitals and nursing homes, but our top priority after search and rescue must be reconnecting Louisiana back to the grid as well as addressing damage to property and businesses.”