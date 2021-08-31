More than 600,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus pandemic that began in early 2020, and case levels have increased in recent weeks, leading to projections of a spike in deaths later this year.
The new trustee findings are from an annual report signed by four trustees responsible for tracking the health of two major U.S. trust funds supporting both Medicare and Social Security. The trustees include Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, labor secretary Marty Walsh, acting social security administration commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi, and health and human services director Xavier Becerra. The trustees met at Tuesday afternoon to discuss the report’s findings.
The trustees estimated that the main trust fund supporting Medicare will be able to continue paying full benefits through 2026, reflecting no change from last year’s report. After those reserves are depleted, the program would be able to pay 91 percent of its total scheduled benefits.
Walsh said in a press release that recent economic growth should bolster both programs for the long-term.
“As our economy gets healthier, so do the trust funds that sustain Social Security and Medicare," Walsh said. “We will continue working to deliver on the promise of financial security in retirement for all of America’s workers.”
Medicare is the country’s government-run healthcare system primarily for people over the age of 65, as well as for younger people with disabilities.
Both Medicare and Social Security are under pressure from long-standing demographic changes. Aging baby boomers are placing an increasing strain on the system as they reach retirement age, as they leave the workforce and consume more healthcare services. At the same time, declining fertility rates mean the share of the U.S. working population will diminish over the next several decades. The Medicare trust fund faces the most near-term economic challenges.
The trustees’ annual reports have repeatedly warned about the encroaching insolvency of Medicare. But subsequent administrations have failed to significantly alter the program or radically control its costs.
Some budget hawks and fiscal conservatives view Medicare and Social Security as unaffordable entitlements that should be reigned in rather than expanded. Some Democrats, meanwhile, are trying to expand the program’s eligibility requirements under a set of proposals being termed “Medicare for All.”
The Clinton Administration’s balanced budget requirement in 1997 sought to control the rise in costs by curtailing payments to doctors, but those payments were restored in subsequent legislation. A 2003 overhaul added new subsidies designed to make prescription drugs more affordable for patients.
Perhaps owing to the program’s share of the federal budget ― and the 61 million Americans who rely on it for things as varied as prescription medication, lab tests, surgery and hospice ― efforts to control its costs have been the subject of fierce partisan debate.
Another recent effort to control costs was a provision in the Affordable Care Act that established a cost-cutting panel called the Independent Payment Advisory Board, or IPAB. Falsely described by Republican critics for years as a “death panel," IPAB was meant to reign in Medicare spending once it reached a certain threshold. But the panel’s members were never appointed, the threshold was never reached, and it was repealed in 2016 amid a broader set of efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.
The program’s financial deficits were worsened by the repeal of an earlier excise tax on employer-sponsored that decreased the payroll taxes supporting the program, according to the Trustees’ 2020 report.
Previous reports have shown that the trust fund that supports Medicare will be entirely depleted in 2026, and that benefits would be decreased after that date.
Nancy Altman, president of the liberal advocacy group Social Security Works, said she views the impending deadline mainly as a reminder to Congress to keep the fund solvent or even expand its reach.
“Those are action-forcing events...congress has to act and they have always done so,” Altman said. “Instead of thinking ‘oh my god it’s a crisis’ we should think ‘I’m glad there is a very important program that the government is paying close attention to.’”
The report concluded that both Social Security and Medicare have been sharply impacted by the pandemic. Employment, earnings and interest rates all fell, lessening the program’s revenue. At the same time, the Trustees are assuming that U.S. mortality rates will remain elevated. But the group declined to offer an opinion on how the pandemic might affect Medicare in the long-term, citing the extreme uncertainties that remain.