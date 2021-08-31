The JAMA report pointed to an increase in obesity among the youngest age group during the pandemic year that was higher than the increase in this group over the past 20 years. Among 12- to 15-year-olds, the study showed a rise in obesity levels during the pandemic that matched the increase that had occurred over the past 20 years. And among 16- to 17-year-olds, the pandemic year weight gain was about half the rate of increase in obesity compared to what teenagers that age had shown over the past 20 years.