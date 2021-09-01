Mattel, the toy giant behind Barbie and Hot Wheels, is raising prices in coming months, and retailers as varied as Abercrombie & Fitch and Best Buy are tamping down on promotions. Analysts say others may start adding covid delivery surcharges, especially for bulky items like furniture and exercise equipment that cost more to transport. And as more retailers rely on air freight — which costs about 10 times as much as ocean transport — they’re likely to pass on at least some of those expenses to consumers.