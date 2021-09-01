More than 988,000 Louisiana electric customers remained without power Wednesday after the Category 4 storm ravaged the area on Sunday. Its remnants, now a tropical storm, swept through the Mid-Atlantic overnight, causing isolated flooding in parts of Maryland and a pocket of power outages in Pennsylvania.
Entergy, Louisiana’s largest utility, reported more than 772,000 of its customers were without power, though it had restored service to parts of eastern New Orleans early Wednesday morning. For harder hit parts of the region, company officials said it could take as much as three weeks to restore service.
Residents in those areas are relying on generators to charge cellphones and radios to get emergency notifications and to power air conditioning units for relief from the hot and muggy southeastern summer.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the region from 10 a.m., to 6 p.m., with temperatures forecast to exceed 90 degrees and a 70-percent chance of precipitation later in the day — which could further slow efforts to reconnect the downed power grid.
The Environmental Protection Agency issued emergency waivers Tuesday for Louisiana and Mississippi for provisions of the Clean Air Act to shore up fuel supply lines. Ida knocked out 94 percent of the offshore oil and natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico, Reuters reported.
Colonial Pipeline, which provides fuel to more than half the East Coast, shut down portions of its pipeline during the storm as a safety precaution. It restarted operations in those areas on Monday.
Gas prices rose throughout the country because of the storm, up from $3.13 cents per gallon on average Sunday to more than $3.19 cents per gallon by Wednesday, according to GasBuddy.
The shortages have set off tense scenes at service stations around New Orleans. On Tuesday morning, at least 100 cars sat idling along Tchoupitoulas Street in the Lower Garden District waiting in lines that stretched at least a half mile in each direction outside one of the few gas stations currently open in the city.
With the heat index expected to surpass 100 degrees and uncertainty about when the power could return, some customers were seen filling multiple gas containers to feed their cars and generators.
Near the front of the line was Mickey Hendricks, who said he had been waiting over an hour to top off the tank in his Toyota pickup truck and fill up gas cans to keep his generator going back at his nearby home. “We can last a few days on the generator in this heat, but if we lose that, I don’t know what we’re going to do,” he said.
Hendricks had waited in a line at another gas station Monday when the pumps suddenly went dry. “I hope it lasts,” he said, eying the 15 or so cars ahead of him.
At one point, tempers flared at the pumps — as one customer urged another who was filling up multiple gas cans not to be greedy with fuel. As the customers carried on, two New Orleans police cars arrived, sirens blaring, and took up positions to keep an eye on what seemed to be an increasingly delicate situation.
Residents in this part of the city remain deeply scarred by memories of Hurricane Katrina. The Shell Station sits just blocks from the New Orleans Convention Center, where thousands sought refuge in vain from the floodwaters and heat in the days after that storm.
A block away sits a Walmart store that was looted during that storm. The city seemed determined to avoid a repeat of that melee. On Monday evening, National Guard troops were positioned outside the store, replaced by New Orleans police on Tuesday.
In nearby Arabi along a long stretch of boarded up businesses on St. Claude Avenue, Gerald’s restaurant was up and running on generators, an air-conditioned paradise serving burgers, chicken fingers and doughnuts to sweaty locals looking for a reprieve.
“Hallelujah! Praise be to Jesus!” a woman shouted, throwing her hands in the air as she walked in the door, escaping the hot sunshine and swampy air that many fear could lead to deaths in coming days in a region entirely without power.
At the counter, a group including local police officers traded gossip with residents on what they’d heard about when the power might come back or where to buy gas.
Down the block, at least 100 cars were lined up on the avenue and through neighborhood streets amid rumors that a fuel tanker might be refilling the local service station soon. A man sat atop his Ford pickup truck guarding his place as first in line at the pump.
“They are lined up on the promise of fuel, just a promise,” said Bobby Daugherty, who said he had gotten in line earlier but left after a police officer threatened to arrest him and others after they ignored requests to move their cars out of the road.
Daugherty nursed an iced Coca-Cola as he waited for his burger at Gerald’s. At the back door, a line formed at the ATM, one of the only working machines dispensing money in a city where cash is king because of the lack of power.
“Hey, anybody know where you can buy gas?” a man shouted, as he entered the door.
Somebody said they had heard a gas station off Interstate 10 could be working soon. Another said they did not know any fuel is available until after the Mississippi state line, if they could make it that far.
At the ATM, Margaret Smith was getting cash as she and her sister prepared to evacuate to Biloxi, Miss., because they could not take the heat. She planned to be gone three days — maybe longer. There was a breeze on her porch last night, but inside the house, “It was probably 100 degrees already.”