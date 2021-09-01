Executives had hoped covid-19 cases would have been diminished by the fall but now believe that as the delta variant continues to spread around the world, movie theaters will not be doing sufficient business by the time the movies were scheduled to come out.
Marketing choices are often made one to two months ahead of release, forcing the studio to make decisions on release well in advance of a film coming out.
“Top Gun: Maverick,” starring Tom Cruise as the titular pilot, has had a very long path to the big screen. Development on a sequel to the 1986 smash began more than a decade ago, and the release hiccups have sometimes felt just as long.
The film was originally rescheduled from the summer of 2019 to the summer of 2020 to complete production. Covid then kicked in, causing numerous postponements — to December 2020, then July 2021 and then to November 2021.
The studio and Cruise do not want to push the film to a streaming platform given the large-scale spectacle’s potential for a billion-dollar gross in theaters.
The “Top Gun” move continues a cascade now familiar through the pandemic: In this case, “Mission: Impossible 7,” Paramount’s other Cruise vehicle, will go from Memorial Day weekend 2022 to September 2022.
It also comes amid many large companies delaying their return to in-person work until next year. Apple announced the delay last week, and Google made a similar announcement Tuesday.
For now, several of the other major Hollywood releases of 2021 are on schedule for the fall: MGM’s James Bond film “No Time to Die,” set for late September in Britain and early October in the United States; Disney’s Marvel movie “Eternals,” slated for early November; and Sony Pictures’ “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” scheduled for mid-November. On Wednesday, Sony did push back the supernatural action-comedy eight days to “Top Gun’s” former date.
“Dune,” Warner Bros.' splashy attempt to revive the Frank Herbert creation, is on schedule for an October release, as well, though that film will debut simultaneously on HBO Max.
A hoped-for renaissance at the box office has not materialized this summer, as a slew of movies grossed 50 percent or less of their expected takes. Among the few movies that proved the exception was Paramount’s “A Quiet Place: Part II.” The film has grossed nearly $300 million worldwide, aided in part by its release at the end of May, before the spread of the delta variant.
