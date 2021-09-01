Once effective, the bankruptcy plan will set aside funds for cities, counties and other entities. Individuals, such as those who suffered from addiction, families of people who died of overdoses and babies exposed to opioids in the womb and born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, or NAS, would be entitled to payments from $3,500 to $48,000. The claims would still need to be adjudicated, an effort that could be complicated as years-old medical records may no longer exist.