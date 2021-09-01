It was built in 1907 and lovingly restored by the previous owners to preserve original pine floors, moldings and other historic details. The house has so many spaces to gather and enjoy from the big wraparound porch to the bright kitchen, our long dining table and multiple living rooms. Each space serves a different purpose and carries its own unique energy.
Our bohemian “Blue Room” is covered with rugs, velvet floor cushions, brass tray tables and all sorts of musical instruments from around the world. It’s where our friends come to wind down, drink tea on the floor and play music late into the night. Our forested backyard had a sweet little chicken coop that we converted into an outdoor movie theater during the pandemic so we could watch films outdoors around a campfire with friends. Our house is our home, but we want it to be a second home to the people we love.
When we were looking for a home in 2019, I had originally limited my search to D.C. Farhan wanted a free-standing home with a yard and I wanted to be able to walk to a grocery store, restaurants and a yoga studio within five minutes. As someone who illustrates neighborhood maps and cares deeply about living in community, I also wanted to buy our first home in a place where we would feel connected to our neighbors.
We found the perfect compromise in Mount Rainier, where our quiet street can feel like it’s a million miles away from anything, but we’re actually only a few short blocks to Glut Food Co-op, Pennyroyal Station, Joe’s Movement Emporium and everything that the growing downtown of our neighborhood has to offer. Our house is just two blocks outside the D.C. border and the neighborhood is full of charming classic bungalows and tree-lined streets.
The Mount Rainier community is interconnected, creative, diverse and collaborative. We’ve worked on art and garden projects with neighbors and attended multigenerational musical jam sessions at the neighborhood gazebo. It’s a joy having our first home here.
