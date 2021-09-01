Our bohemian “Blue Room” is covered with rugs, velvet floor cushions, brass tray tables and all sorts of musical instruments from around the world. It’s where our friends come to wind down, drink tea on the floor and play music late into the night. Our forested backyard had a sweet little chicken coop that we converted into an outdoor movie theater during the pandemic so we could watch films outdoors around a campfire with friends. Our house is our home, but we want it to be a second home to the people we love.