Reader, I’m not going to ask about the nature of your brother’s offense because I want to avoid judging whether you’re doing the right thing by hiring him. But I would urge you to think hard — maybe even consult a lawyer for a clear-eyed opinion — about whether you are applying the same objective caution to your hiring decision as the employers above do. If so, it should be as simple and straightforward for you as it is for them to decline to engage with outsiders on the matter.