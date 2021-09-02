Nicholas: Until recently, I haven’t recommended them because the buyer won’t accept the seller’s report anyway so why pay for it. Now there is a new dynamic. Many buyers are thinking they have to waive the home inspection to get the contract. This is very unnerving for a buyer to go in blind to the condition of the house. The result is that, more than any other time in my career, buyers feel so much pressure to buy that they just get overwhelmed. They get nervous and find a way to cancel the contract based on the contingency that requires a review of homeowner association documents. Or they choose to do a home inspection that allows them only to cancel or continue the contract rather than negotiate on repairs, and then get alarmed at a number of little things and void the contract. If the sellers had an inspection done beforehand, that would put enough knowledge in the buyer’s mind to allow them to feel comfortable to move forward.