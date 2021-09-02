Yellen said that when she was starting out in the field, it was lonely. She was one of just a few women in her class at Harvard. The male economists would hang out in a big group, eating lunch together, exchanging ideas, publishing papers. “It was socially isolating,” she recalled. “It wasn’t natural for them to include me … though I thought at the time I was just screwing up.” But Yellen kept going: publishing, teaching, working her way up, and, eventually running the U.S. economy.