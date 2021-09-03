Overall, the country is still down more than 5 million jobs from before the pandemic. The unemployment rate edged down slightly to 5.2 percent.
After several straight months of strong growth, the economy faced new headwinds in August, fueled by the rapid spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant among large pockets of unvaccinated people. More than two dozen states have also ended jobless aid early, which has caused economic strain in a number of areas.
Some economists have begun openly wondering whether the economy will in fact be able to achieve a full recovery in the near term, as large sectors of the economy, such as the leisure and hospitality sectors, remain well below pre-pandemic numbers.
Job growth for the August was driven by 74,000 jobs added in professional and business services, 53,000 jobs added in transportation and warehousing, 40,000 in private education, and 37,000 in manufacturing.
But the coronavirus appears to be dragging on the parts of the economy that had begun to open up and hire again in recent months: employment in the leisure and hospitality sector, which added an average of 350,000 jobs a month for the last six months, was level, as restaurants and bars and other food service establishments shed 42,000 jobs, offsetting some gains made by arts, entertainment and recreation facilities.
Average hourly wages for workers continued to rise, however: up about 17 cents an hour, to $30.73, for all employees.
Economists have long been forecasting robust growth in the jobs market in the fall, powered by rising vaccination rates, the wide reopening of schools, and the return of office workers to breathe life into struggling urban downtowns.
But that outlook has been thrown into jeopardy until the public health crisis is better managed, economists now say.
