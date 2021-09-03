“I’m passionate about making sure people know about how impactful the storm really was, even though you don’t see video of the French Quarter being destroyed,” said Blair Broussard, who left her home in New Orleans’s Uptown neighborhood to be with her mother in Lafayette and later delivered groceries to the nun. “It’s life-altering. Folks can’t get the things they need. They can’t talk to their doctors. Kids won’t be going to school next week.”