The silence from a large swath of Corporate America reflects a deep uncertainty about whether and how to enter the debate over abortion, a topic that divides the nation on questions of religion, access to health care and women’s rights. Until this week, most companies had been able to avoid the issue. But the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision to permit Texas to ban abortions after about six weeks — before many women even know they are pregnant — may change that calculation, analysts said.