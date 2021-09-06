For example, the condo at 1441 Spring Rd. NW #304 is priced at $400,000, well below the median sales price in D.C., which was $652,500 in July, according to Bright MLS. Monthly condo fees are $362, and annual property taxes are $2,175.
Converted from apartments constructed in 1923, this building doesn’t include parking. The condo fee covers common-area maintenance, water, insurance, a storage space and laundry facilities for the residents.
The prime amenity for this building is the location, which is less than one mile from the Columbia Heights Metro station and within two blocks of bus stops on 16th and 14th streets.
The 899-square-foot unit, which is on the third floor, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen has maple cabinets, a dishwasher, microwave, stove and refrigerator, with the sink under a large window. An open living and dining area are next to the kitchen, along with a powder room. The three bedrooms share one full bathroom.
The condo has central air conditioning and gas heat and hot water. Pets are allowed.
Assigned schools include Powell Elementary, MacFarland Middle and Roosevelt High. The elementary school is rated above average compared with other schools in D.C. by GreatSchools.org. The middle and high schools are rated below average.
For more photos, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Lisa Mays with Keller Williams Capital Properties at 310-560-1275.
Read more in Real Estate: