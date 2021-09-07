Replenish your rainy-day fund. The pandemic unleashed a flood of financial strife that may have decimated your emergency fund, and that’s okay. If you’re able, start rebuilding this all-important safety net (or start one, if you never had a rainy-day fund). You might be inclined to concentrate only on paying down your debts, but don’t ignore the need to have a small savings cushion. If you don’t save something and you have a financial emergency, your only option may be to borrow again, and you want to avoid this while you’re in recovery mode.