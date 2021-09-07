I then put a four-inch perforated drain pipe on top of the two inches of gravel. I prefer to use the solid white ABS or PVC plastic pipe that has rows of holes drilled in it. I’ve never been a fan of the black corrugated drain pipe with the narrow slits. Always install the pipe so the rows of holes point down. If you don’t, the water in the trench needs to rise all the way up to where the holes are to get into the pipe. What’s more, if the holes point up, gravel that you put on top of the holes can block the holes. That’s bad.