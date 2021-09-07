Developed by EastBanc and Mitsui Fudosan America, the Silva includes a rooftop terrace with views of the Capitol and the Washington Monument, an infinity edge swimming pool and entertaining areas with grills.
Other building amenities include a fitness center with a yoga room and private coaching room, private meeting rooms, a courtyard with fire pits, pet spa, storage space, bike storage room and reserved garage parking with 18 electric-car charging stations. While each unit has a washer and dryer, the building also has laundry facilities for bulk loads.
Residents have access to 24-hour concierge services, including some unusual options from property managers Bozzuto and EastBanc — car detailing, bike repair, plant and pet care, and complementary installation of TVs, art and lighting.
The Silva, at the intersection of Columbia Road and 16th Street NW, is approximately a half-mile from the Columbia Heights Metro station and nearly one mile from the Woodley Park Metro station. Residents can walk to shops and restaurants in Adams Morgan, Mount Pleasant, Columbia Heights and Dupont Circle, and to the National Zoo, Rock Creek Park and Meridian Hill Park.
The apartments, which include studio and one- and two-bedroom units that range from 582 to 1,576 square feet, rent for $2,405 to $6,875.
The apartments include high-end appliances, Caesarstone counters, oversize windows with roller shades, closet organizers and an acoustical design to reduce noise. The penthouse units have private terraces and views of the monuments. Some units also have an office nook.
For more information, visit thesilvadc.com.
Read more in Real Estate: