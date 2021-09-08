The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a June blog post urging customers to sign up for the interest-yielding program, the company stated: “We want to offer our customers the opportunity to earn more interest than banks while also providing peace of mind and a safe, secure way to earn.”
Armstrong said he traveled to Washington earlier this year “to meet with every regulator and branch of government I could” but that the SEC was the sole regulator to decline a meeting. The agency failed to provide regulatory rules-of-the road on such lending programs, Armstrong claimed, suggesting that Coinbase would contest the SEC’s actions in court.
“If you don’t want this activity, then simply publish your position, in writing, and enforce it evenly across the industry,” he said, arguing that other companies offer similar crypto lending features but have not been pursued by regulators.
“Our door remains open,” he wrote. “Hopefully the SEC steps up to create the clarity this industry deserves, without harming consumers and companies in the process.”
The news sent Coinbase tumbling more the 3.6 percent, to roughly $257, in Wednesday’s trading.