Armstrong disputed that view, calling the SEC’s move “sketchy,” but the company is delaying the launch of the program until at least October, Coinbase chief legal officer Paul Grewal said in a separate blog post.
The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Armstrong, in his tweets, said the cryptocurrency exchange had reached out to the SEC to brief officials on the lending feature. In turn, he claimed, the agency subpoenaed records, took testimony from employees and threatened to sue the company if it proceeded with the plan.
In a June blog post urging customers to sign up for the interest-yielding program, the company stated: “We want to offer our customers the opportunity to earn more interest than banks while also providing peace of mind and a safe, secure way to earn.”
Armstrong said he traveled to Washington earlier this year “to meet with every regulator and branch of government I could” but that the SEC was the sole regulator to decline a meeting. The agency failed to provide regulatory rules-of-the road on such lending programs, Armstrong claimed, suggesting that Coinbase would contest the SEC’s actions in court.
“If you don’t want this activity, then simply publish your position, in writing, and enforce it evenly across the industry,” he said, arguing that other companies offer similar crypto lending features but have not been pursued by regulators.
“Our door remains open,” he wrote. “Hopefully the SEC steps up to create the clarity this industry deserves, without harming consumers and companies in the process.”
The development sent shares of Coinbase tumbling more than 2 percent, to roughly $260, in afternoon trading Wednesday.
The purported enforcement action comes at a time of heightened scrutiny in Washington, as lawmakers and watchdogs look to regulate the cryptocurrency industry, which has operated for years in a legal gray area. Wild price gyrations, high-profile ransomware attacks and influencer-driven speculative trading have also drawn skepticism to the world of crypto. But entrepreneurs and industry groups have also flexed their lobbying muscles in recent months, mounting a vigorous policy campaign in Washington that power brokers widely viewed as a grand announcement of the young industry’s influence.
Roadblocks to more mainstream adoption persist. “Right now the exchanges trading in these crypto assets do not have a regulatory framework, either at the SEC or our sister agency, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler told Congress earlier this year in one of his first remarks on cryptocurrency regulation. “Right now there’s not a market regulator around these crypto exchanges. And thus there’s really not protection against fraud or manipulation.”
Gensler has called on Congress to give regulators greater authority to police crypto activity. And some industry analysts view the agency’s move against Coinbase’s lending program as part of a broader campaign to bring the industry to heel.
“Coinbase just happens to be the entity in the spotlight right now,” Cowen Washington Research Group analyst Jaret Seiberg wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. “We expect the SEC is targeting other crypto exchanges that are offering loan products.”
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen likewise has expressed reservations about some of the claims advanced by the crypto faithful, and is seen by advocates as a tough sell. “Cryptocurrency is 95% fraud, hype, noise and confusion,” said Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, at a public event last month.