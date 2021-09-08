However, some Americans don’t have the need or desire to borrow money, so they have what the mortgage industry calls a “shallow,” or a nonexistent, credit profile. Yet the absence of a full credit profile doesn’t necessarily make a borrower a greater credit risk. For instance, people in extremely rural areas often find less need for credit cards and auto loans, which would fill their credit report with the solid history of repayment that mortgage lenders look for. Likewise, some cultures and religions advise their members to avoid taking loans from banks. It’s well-known in the finance industry that certain cultural and religious groups shun traditional banking and prefer to engage in community lending, where people who need to borrow money get it from their neighbors in the community.