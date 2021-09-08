A: You pose a great question, but it’s also difficult because there is no right or wrong answer. We could make the case for you to stay in your home or to leave it. Moving can be expensive, and it is usually time-consuming and a whole lot of work. When you’re in your 80s, you’ll have all of that to deal with. But you also have to think through the possibility that this is your last move and you may need to be in a place that can provide additional services, should you need them over the next few years.