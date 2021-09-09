“Mortgage applications fell again last week, with rates still hovering around 3 percent,” said Bob Broeksmit, MBA president and CEO. “Refinancing has dropped off slightly in recent weeks, and purchase volume also declined due to the lack of housing supply. Overall economic improvements will continue to support the purchase market but could lead to a tapering of [Federal Reserve mortgage-backed security] purchases by the end of the year, which would put some upward pressure on mortgage rates and further dampen refinance applications.”