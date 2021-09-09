Morris: As part of the refinanced mortgage, the student loan becomes a long-term debt and accrues financing charges. Also, with federal student loans, you may lose some protections, such as the option of income-driven repayment plans if you fall behind on payments or the right to defer payments during a period of unemployment. And if the value of your home decreases, the student loan debt you’ve added to your mortgage could put you in a position where your debt is more than your home is worth. If you needed to sell your house, you would have to pay the difference between what you owe and what you’re receiving from the sale. At an extreme, you could face foreclosure if you can’t make your payments on a refinance loan.