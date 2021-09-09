One more incentive for refinancing now is the recent elimination of a special refinance fee. In July, the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced that loans purchased by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae would no longer require an extra fee. The adverse market refinance fee was added to loans at the end of 2020 to cover projected losses from foreclosures related to the coronavirus-pandemic-induced recession.
However, since the housing market remained strong and the anticipated wave of foreclosures has not occurred, the refinance fee was eliminated as of Aug. 1. The fee was estimated to add $1,400 in costs on an average $300,000 loan.
We asked Robert Humann, the chief revenue officer of Credible.com in San Francisco, a marketplace with multiple lenders that offer student loans, personal loans and mortgages; and Barb Morris, a senior loan officer with Embrace Home Loans in Rockville, Md., about the pros and cons of refinancing a home to address student loan debt. Their responses, via email, were edited.
Q: Are homeowners with student loan debt considering refinancing and taking out their equity to pay off that debt?
Morris: Homeowners tend to inquire about refinancing if they have a substantial amount of student loan debt or if they have several different lenders and accounts. If debt consolidation is the purpose of a refinance, all debt — not just the student loan debt — would be considered to determine what makes the most financial sense for the homeowners.
Humann: Borrowers are looking at all the options available to them — including refinancing — to put money back in their pockets. However, if you have federal student loans that are currently in deferral, that forbearance has been extended to Jan. 31, 2022.
Q: What are the advantages of using home equity to pay off student loan debt?
Humann: No two borrowers share the same financial situation, so it’s important that you evaluate your situation on your own terms. With that said, there are a couple of key reasons why it might make sense for someone to consider using their home equity to pay off all or a portion of their student debt. First, you can often get a better interest rate and put money back in your pocket. A cash-out refinance usually has lower rates compared to other lending options. Second, you can simplify your payments by consolidating two or more loans into one. Streamlining your payments can help you organize your finances and simplify your monthly payments.
Morris: Borrowers can increase their monthly cash flow with a cash-out refinance. For example, refinancing $50,000 in student loan debt would add about $150 to the monthly housing payment, saving about $500 to $800 in monthly student loan payments. If your student loan is older and has a higher interest rate, you’re likely to get a lower rate on a refinance loan. In addition, you can deduct the interest on a mortgage loan. You can also deduct the interest on a student loan, but only if you make $85,000 or less per year.
Q: What are the disadvantages of using home equity to pay off student loan debt?
Morris: As part of the refinanced mortgage, the student loan becomes a long-term debt and accrues financing charges. Also, with federal student loans, you may lose some protections, such as the option of income-driven repayment plans if you fall behind on payments or the right to defer payments during a period of unemployment. And if the value of your home decreases, the student loan debt you’ve added to your mortgage could put you in a position where your debt is more than your home is worth. If you needed to sell your house, you would have to pay the difference between what you owe and what you’re receiving from the sale. At an extreme, you could face foreclosure if you can’t make your payments on a refinance loan.
Humann: Failing to pay your student loans will negatively impact your credit score and can have other financial consequences. However, if you stop paying your mortgage, you risk foreclosure and in the worst-case scenario, losing the roof over your head.
Also, your student loan debt doesn’t simply disappear. When you take money from a cash-out refinance to pay off your student loan, you’re simply moving debt from one pocket to the other. While you may save money on the lower interest rate, you’ll still need to eventually pay it off.
Cash-out refinances generally have longer terms than student loan refinances. While you might save month to month on a lower interest rate with a cash-out refinance, there’s a chance you’ll end up paying more in interest over the life of the loan due to the longer term.
Q: How much can someone borrow with a cash-out refi?
Morris: A cash-out refinance on the homeowner’s primary residence can be a maximum of 80 percent of the appraised value. If a home is worth $400,000, the highest loan amount would be $320,000.
Q: What’s needed to qualify for a cash-out refinance?
Humann: Before moving forward with a cash-out refinance, you’ll want to make sure your financial health is in order. This includes your credit score, your debt-to-income ratio, which compares your gross monthly income with the minimum payment on all recurring debt, and that you have a stable income to repay the additional debt against your home.
Morris: You need a 720 FICO score for cash-out refinancing. It helps to not have any late mortgage, credit card or other installment payments on your credit report.
Q: Any alternatives to consider to repay student loan debt?
Humann: First things first: Know the difference between federal and private student loans. As I said earlier, if you have federal student loans currently in forbearance, hold off on doing anything until the Cares Act expires. If you have private student loans, it is a fantastic time to refinance them given that rates remain near historical lows. Make sure you compare your options for your unique situation.
Morris: A Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) is a low interest rate loan that does not require refinancing. You can use one to pay your student loan debt.
Read more in Real Estate: