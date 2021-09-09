Here’s one example: Instead of expecting him to just “get” when something is an action item versus a random suggestion, make that distinction explicit. When the team is tossing around ideas, separate them into action items and discussion items on a whiteboard/spreadsheet/wall of sticky notes. Physically arrange them by priority. Be prepared to revisit and rearrange those priorities. Come up with a process by which team members can take ownership of projects, so he can see that they’re getting done without him having to take them all on himself. You may even want to deputize him as a de facto project manager to keep track of who’s doing those projects.