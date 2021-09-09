The announcement followed a report from Bloomberg detailing how intruders may have obtained as much as four months’ worth of data.
Hackers targeted the U.N.’s proprietary project management software, called Umoja, and likely gained entry by purchasing employee login credentials from the dark web, according to the report. Once inside, hackers were able to dive deeper into the U.N.’s network, and remained active until early August, based on the findings of the cybersecurity firm Resecurity, which flagged the breach to the U.N.
“Organizations like the U.N. are a high-value target for cyber-espionage activity,” Resecurity Chief Executive Officer Gene Yoo told Bloomberg. “The actor conducted the intrusion with the goal of compromising large numbers of users within the U.N. network for further long-term intelligence gathering.”
Resecurity did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“This attack had been detected before we were notified by the company cited in the Bloomberg article, and corrective actions to mitigate the impact of the breach had already been planned and were being implemented,” Dujarric said.
“The United Nations is frequently targeted by cyberattacks, including sustained campaigns. We can also confirm that further attacks have been detected and are being responded to, that are linked to the earlier breach.”