Under the American Rescue Plan, the child tax credit was expanded for the 2021 tax year to a total of $3,600 for children 5 and younger and $3,000 for those 6 through 17. Starting in July, parents of children 5 and under began receiving up to $300 a month per child. For parents of children ages 6 through 17, the monthly electronic deposit or check could be up to $250 per child. Overall, the money distributed this year will be half the amount parents are projected to be eligible to claim when they file their 2021 federal returns next year.