“This now-indefinite legislation bears no relationship to any public-health emergency, and qualifies as nothing more than unconstitutional, harmful, and unnecessary government overreach that should be struck down,” according to the complaint filed Thursday.
These delivery apps operate as electronic middlemen between restaurants and customers. It allows people to dine from a range of vendors without leaving home, while saving storefronts the trouble of staffing their own delivery crews.
Such services have exploded in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, partly in response to shuttered dining rooms to avoid exposure to the virus but also due to broader customer adoption of app-based and online ordering.
The May 2020 law, which has been extended repeatedly amid the ongoing pandemic, caps the rate these companies can charge restaurants at 15 percent of an online order. Apps argued those costs would necessarily be passed on to consumers.