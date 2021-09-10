With travel and dining out largely off the table, many are splurging in other ways. Sales of luxury homes — with a median price of $1.03 million — surged 88 percent in the most recent quarter, far outpacing their lower-priced counterparts, according to data from national real estate brokerage Redfin. Demand for second homes, which more than doubled early in the pandemic, remained elevated through May. High-end automakers Audi and BMW saw revenue spike 90 percent in the most recent quarter, while Porsche sold a record 36,300 vehicles in the first half of the year.