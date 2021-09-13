For example, the townhouse-style condo at 2604 Glengyle Dr. #120 in the Mosby’s Landing community in Vienna is priced at $389,000. The monthly condo fee is $451, which includes the outdoor swimming pool, water, parking and services, including trash and snow removal, lawn care and the sewer system. The roof, siding and other exterior maintenance on the units are covered by the condo fee. Annual property taxes are $4,215.
Built in 1977, the complex is less than one mile from downtown Vienna, two miles from the Vienna Metro station and 1.5 miles from Nottoway Park, which has basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, and a fitness trail. The development is close to Route 123, Hunter Mill Road, Route 7, the Dulles Toll Road and the Beltway.
The unit, which is the largest model in the neighborhood, has two levels with 1,362 square feet of living space that includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
A courtyard is in front of the residence and additional outdoor space includes a balcony off the living room.
The first level has hardwood floors, a living room, powder room and dining area with a pass-through to the kitchen, which has a large window, granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and white cabinets. This level also has a walk-in pantry and a finished space under the stairs for storage or a tiny office.
Upstairs, two secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom. This level has a closet with a washer and dryer, another closet with a built-in desk, and the primary suite, which has a private full bathroom and a walk-in closet. Additional storage is available in an insulated attic reached by pull-down stairs.
The unit has one assigned parking space and three additional spaces. Pets are allowed.
Assigned schools include Flint Hill Elementary, Thoreau Middle and Madison High. The elementary school is rated above average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in Virginia and the middle and high schools are rated average.
For more information, contact real estate agent Stephen Bilowus with Samson Properties at 571-309-4395.
