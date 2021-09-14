“We expect the latest measures will help set the stage for competition to revive in the mobile OS and app markets. This is also expected to help the launch of innovative goods and services in smart device markets,” according to a translation of agency comments published by the Yonhap News agency.
A Google spokesperson said the compatibility program “has led to greater choice, quality and a better user experience for Korean consumers,” adding that Tuesday’s decision “ignores these benefits, and will undermine the advantages enjoyed by consumers.” The company plans to appeal.
The South Korea legal decision takes issue with a set of legal agreements, called “anti-fragmentation agreements,” that Google signs with device manufacturers such as Samsung and Amazon.
According to a 2016 paper published by Harvard Business School, the AFA’s not only control what can be installed on Android, but exert some control over the operating systems an entire company is allowed to install on its other devices.
“Notably, the AFA appears to apply to all of a manufacturer’s devices, not just a single device for which the manufacturer seeks benefits that Google conditions on the AFA. In particular, a carrier cannot accept the AFA as to some of its devices, but retain the right to distribute other devices that violate AFA,” wrote professors Benjamin Edelman and Damien Geradin.